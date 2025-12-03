It’s no-limit poker where the game is rigged AND all the players are betting stolen money.

As Breitbart News reports, even the NY Times can’t avoid the story:

“Even the far-left New York Times has admitted that Somalians are raised in a culture of widespread theft and graft in their country as the news of massive welfare fraud among the Somali community in Democrat Gov. Tim Walz’s Minnesota grows.”

“‘Over the last five years, law enforcement officials say, fraud took root in pockets of Minnesota’s Somali diaspora as scores of individuals made small fortunes by setting up companies that billed state agencies for millions of dollars’ worth of social services that were never provided,’ the Times reported.”

“Macalester College professor Ahmed Samatar, a Somali native, said that the fraud among Minnesota’s Somali migrants should not be surprising. The Times added that ‘Somali refugees who came to the United States after their country’s civil war were raised in a culture in which stealing from the country’s dysfunctional and corrupt government was widespread’.”

—Did you catch that slimy Times’ defense for the Somali fraudsters? You see, they were living very smooth law-abiding lives BEFORE the civil war and BEFORE the corrupt government in Somalia took over…and that corrupt government was THE ONLY REASON WHY THEY STARTED TO STEAL.

Uh-huh. Sure. Right.

And when those Somalis came to the welcoming freebie-giving USA…