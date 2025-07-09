(This is Part-2; for Part-1, go here.)

The Epstein scandal has many tentacles.

Acosta.

Remember that name? Ring any bells?

Acosta played a central role in Epstein’s first prosecution and conviction, for which Epstein served an extraordinarily light sentence.

Acosta was a federal prosecutor in Miami.

He arranged “the deal of a lifetime” for Epstein.

Instead of life in prison.

The Miami Herald, November 28, 2018: “…a deal was struck—an extraordinary plea agreement that would conceal the full extent of Epstein’s crimes and the number of people involved. Not only would Epstein serve just 13 months in the county jail, but the deal—called a non-prosecution agreement—essentially shut down an ongoing FBI probe into whether there were more victims and other powerful people who took part in Epstein’s sex crimes, according to a Miami Herald examination of thousands of emails, court documents and FBI records.”

“The pact required Epstein to plead guilty to two prostitution charges in state court. Epstein and four of his accomplices named in the agreement received immunity from all federal criminal charges. But even more unusual, the deal included wording that granted immunity to ‘any potential co-conspirators’ who were also involved in Epstein’s crimes. These accomplices or participants were not identified in the agreement, leaving it open to interpretation whether it possibly referred to other influential people who were having sex with underage girls at Epstein’s various homes or on his plane. “

“As part of the arrangement, Acosta agreed, despite a federal law to the contrary, that the deal would be kept from the victims. As a result, the non-prosecution agreement was sealed until after it was approved by the judge, thereby averting any chance that the girls—or anyone else—might show up in court and try to derail it.”

This deal of a lifetime for Epstein was, as the Herald indicates, engineered by the prosecutor, Alexander Acosta.

The Herald story—published in November of 2018—continues with the big one:

“Now President Trump’s secretary of labor, Acosta, 49, oversees a massive federal agency that provides oversight of the country’s labor laws, including human trafficking.”

BOOM.

Trump nominated THIS GUY as his Secretary of Labor?