The first question is: Do you believe the very early Jews and Christians were delivered a message from Allah, stating He was the one and true God—and then later generations of Jews and Christians perverted and distorted that message…and ended up worshipping FALSE GODS…a situation which persists to this day?

That question leads into the BIG ONE: Do you believe that eventually EVERYONE must be Muslim?

Obviously, Mamdani will find ways of softening his answers and making himself tolerant. That’s fine. The goal is to get him on the record.

And then use his answers to spark a very wide-ranging conversation which digs into JIHAD and all the ways many Muslims view THE STRATEGY of getting everyone to become Muslim.

Because they believe this is necessary.

In New York right now, there are obviously followers of Mamdani who will say YES, EVERYONE MUST BECOME MUSLIM. They believe the election victory signifies the capture of New York by Islam.

There are roughly 800,000 Muslims living in New York.

The wide-ranging discussion I’m looking for would include other related issues. For instance, the Muslim tradition of men exercising massive dominance over women. This includes forced marriages, child marriages, and violence to the point of men justifying the traditional practice of mutilating the genitals of women and girls on the basis of their interpretation of Islam.

That’s not all: