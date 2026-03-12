(This is Part-8; for Part-9, go here: for Part-7, go here.)

This is VERY big.

On Wednesday, March 11, Trump told Axios, “There’s practically nothing left” to destroy in Iran.

But then there was this, just one day earlier, from Reuters:

It’s a complete contradiction to what we’ve been told about US Navy ships ready to escort oil tankers through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

What??

Read on.

REUTERS: “Shipping along the narrow strait [of Hormuz] has all but halted since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran more than a week ago, preventing exports of around a fifth of the world’s oil supply ​and sending global oil prices surging to highs not seen since 2022.”

“The U.S. Navy has held regular ⁠briefings with shipping and oil industry counterparts and has said during those briefings it is unable to provide escorts for the time being, three shipping industry sources familiar with ​the matter said.”

“The sources, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the shipping industry has been making requests almost daily during the calls for naval ​escorts through the strait.”

“The ‌Navy’s assessments spell continued disruption to Middle East oil exports and reflect a divergence from President Donald Trump’s statements that the U.S. is prepared to provide naval escorts whenever needed to restart regular shipments along the key waterway.”

—Are you getting this?

SOMEBODY is lying. Guess who?

It suddenly appears a whole narrative has just gone down the toilet: