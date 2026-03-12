(This is Part-9: for Part-8, go here.)

Trump and Hegseth can challenge the Reuters report I quoted in my previous piece. The report that stated the US Navy has refused repeated pleas from shipping companies to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. Go ahead, boys, let’s get it all out in the open. Who’s really lying?

Because of course, Trump has been saying, since the beginning of the war, that the Navy WOULD escort tankers through the Strait.

Therefore, it seemed as if the shipping companies themselves wouldn’t send their tankers through the Strait, even though the Navy was offering escort.

But NOW we have the opposite claims emerging.

Devastating claims.

We’re now looking at the possibility that, without a negotiation between the US and Iran, an open or back door agreement, the Strait is going to be restricted and choked for a long time.

It isn’t just Iran. Now that Pandora’s Box has been opened with this Trump war, any terrorist group can decide it has a green light to attack the global oil supply by lobbing missiles or launching drones at tankers in the Strait.

The Pentagon has known the Strait is a major problem in any Middle East crisis for more than 20 years. It’s no secret. 20% of the planet’s oil supply passes through it. War games have been played using the Strait a number of times. In the famous 2002 exercise, the US lost. Drastically. Read my article about that here.

The claim that the War is almost over appears to be completely false. That claim is the result of coordinated talking points and decisions that contradict REALITY.

How can the war be over if the Strait can still be attacked successfully?

Trump and Hegseth lying would be cause for Hegseth to be fired and Trump to be impeached.

So let’s get it all out in the open, boys. Lay all the cards on the table: