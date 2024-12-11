There is a diabolical federal program called NVICP, the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

It’s a kind of government vaccine court.

It allows persons to claim they deserve and need money to deal with injuries they sustained from vaccinations.

Parents appear on behalf of their children.

The problem is, when a parent says, “My son developed autism from a vaccine,” in all but a few cases, an iron wall comes sliding down.

Triggered by the word AUTISM.

Because the government wants to deny there is any possible connection between autism and vaccinations.

If the parent has a good lawyer, she might get proper advice—use another less problematic word for her child’s condition.

A physician’s diagnosis, using that better word, would be required.

Perhaps “encephalitis” might work.

Chances are still slim. But it’s worth a try.

The whole legal process, as you can see, is quite insane.

So Kennedy, as the new boss at Health and Human Services, which rules this NVICP program, could change the game. Right away.

No longer depending on medical terms.

Instead, people would talk straight.

Compensation—money—is given for:

BRAIN OR NEUROLOGICAL DAMAGE DONE BY VACCINATION.

Because that’s really what we’re talking about.

Disease and disorder labels don’t matter: