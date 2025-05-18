This is disappointing to people who want their conspiracies hidden. But those are the breaks.

The estimate of annual visits to psychiatrists in America?

45-50 million. Shocking Numbers.

This doesn’t count visits to ordinary doctors’ offices, during which prescriptions for psychiatric drugs are written.

In the US, roughly 200 million prescriptions are written for antidepressants every year.

In the US, 73 million prescriptions for ADHD drugs are written every year.

In a given year, between 118 million and 122 million adults and children take at least one psychiatric drug.

That’s 35-37% of the US population.

Just over 1 out of 3 Americans.

All psychiatric drugs are toxic. And they scramble brains, they derail thinking. Some of the drugs stimulate aggression- suicide-murder. Others create sedation.

All this is happening under the banner of MENTAL HEALTH.

You want to tear a country to pieces? This is how.

(And I’m not even covering, in this piece, huge numbers of other pharmaceuticals and vaccines, all of which are toxic and destructive.)

The people who are on psychiatric drugs? They’re hammered by the chemicals—race, ethnicity, religion, political persuasion, income level, age…none of that matters. It’s an across the board effect.

And the situation is getting worse.

The PR for “mental health” is ramping up every day. New programs, new groups, new spokespeople.

“You have a problem? It’s not you, it’s your brain, and we have treatments for your condition.”

“Seek help. There is no stigma now.”

“Share and care.”

This is all a sales funnel for the psychiatric drugs.

That’s where it leads.

“No one is responsible for the problems he or she has. There are medicines.”

“Increased mental health awareness.”

Annual federal and state funding for “mental health services”? Around $50 billion. Take that together with the much higher payouts private insurance companies dole out, and all sorts of people have a major $$$ incentive for getting into the mental health industry.

Virtually every societal problem can be pawned off on mental health.

And of course, the bottom line is: