It’s been 24 years since Dr. Barbara Starfield published her shocking and earth-shattering review in the Journal of the American Medical Association:

The US medical system kills 225,000 Americans a year with their drugs, mistreatments, and errors.

Per decade, that adds up to 2.25 MILLION killings. Millions more are severely injured.

Since the publication of her review, the government has done no overhaul of the medical system. There hasn’t been one significant Congressional hearing.

You could say, with accuracy, that Starfield’s report has been censored, even though it was published.

Until her death, Starfield was a revered public health expert at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health.

I’ve written and spoken about her review and findings dozens of times.

I can also point this out: over the past 24 years, no famous or celebrated or high-ranking DOCTORS came to her side and defended her report publicly and loudly and repeatedly.

And that means there was WIDESPREAD CENSORSHIP within medical ranks.

The truth Starfield uncovered was supposed to be then kept silent, and it was. Effectively.

Now, in 2024, we know how many mainstream doctors and medical bureaucrats have been calling for censorship of online medical “disinformation.” It reached new heights during COVID, and it hasn’t stopped.

Well, this is the same breed of doctor and bureaucrat who censored Starfield: