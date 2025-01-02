It’s coming to light that very large numbers of American jobs have been turned over to people from foreign countries who get in the door through the H1B and other visa programs. The programs aren’t just for 37 tech geniuses from India.

Americans are laid off and foreign workers are plugged in.

Trump and Musk use this program in their companies.

So Steve Bannon, who used to work very closely with Trump, but proved too hot to handle, has come up with a plan:

Eliminate the H1B visa program now.

Deport all H1B visa holders now.

Hire Americans to fill those jobs.

Convene meetings with tech company heads to discuss reparations for American workers who were laid off and had their futures stolen.