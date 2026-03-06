(This is Part-9; for Part-8, go here.)

I was just watching Godfather II. Lee Strasberg as the mob boss, Hyman Roth, was terrific. Roth—that’s who I’d want leading HHS. Nobody would cross him.

But Kennedy? How the hell do you run a national campaign to take dangerous chemicals out of food and then claim Roundup is absolutely necessary?

Not only Roundup, but other pesticides as well, because Roundup produces super-weeds, and then you have to step in and use Dicamba and 2,4-D to kill the weeds. That last one is a version of Agent Orange, the horrible stuff the US Army sprayed in Vietnam.

Kennedy knows you need these follow-on chemicals.

He’s caught in his own trap, which is his grand plan for taking wide detours and compromises in order to eventually come down the home stretch with all his radical reforms.

That whole program was never going work. And now, even in his own mind, he might be realizing it, after he supported Trump’s fatuous claim that Roundup is needed for National Security and Defense.

What’s next? Claiming Big Macs are our best weapon against the drug cartels?

Plus, I need to keep reminding you that when Kennedy’s term at HHS is done, whenever that is, the next chief honcho can reverse everything Kennedy did. He can take HHS and its sub-agencies back to where they were.

That was always the giant flaw in Kennedy’s reasoning.

When you look at key health moments in America, like the exposure of Big Tobacco rigging studies and the canceling of Thalidomide, which caused births of deformed babies, you saw media explosions. That was a major driver.

There are several ways you can get major media on your side, but one of them—and the only one open to MAHA—is public uproar: