It’s not just a trend. It’s an industry.

Before I give you the details, here’s why the criminals are so busy and dedicated.

A single patient’s medical record can fetch good money on the Dark Web. That record can be used to purchase pharmaceuticals. It can be used to file fraudulent medical insurance claims.

There are ransomware hacking attacks against hospitals. The hackers encrypt all patient data and extort ransom money from the hospital. The hospital can’t access patient data and maintain daily operations unless the hackers lift the encryption or provide the key. So hospitals tend to pay the ransom right away.

The hackers keep a copy of all patient data, sell it on the Dark Web.

If the hackers come across the medical record of a famous person, they can blackmail him. In rare instances, they blackmail non-famous people, too.

If the hackers happen to steal info on ongoing clinical trials or experimental drugs, they can sell that info to pharma companies competing in the same arena.

Like I say, it’s an industry.

OK. Here is a list of incidents where patient medical data was stolen. I’m just giving you the bare bones. Pay particular attention to the numbers of patients affected: