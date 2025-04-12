SOMETHING’S GOTTA GIVE.

Dear Feudal Media Lords: On the other side of that wall, the side you’re hiding from public view, are the stacked up bodies and skeletal remains of innocents slaughtered by the medical complex for more than a century.

TEAR DOWN THAT WALL.

MEDICAL TRUTH NOW.

You see, the MAHA movement really comes out of the much bigger Health Freedom movement, and millions of us want the whole truth on your pages.

For instance, the medical system has been killing a minimum of 225,000 Americans a year, with its standard treatments (long before COVID vaccines came along). That’s 2.25 MILLION killings per decade (click here). In case you think that’s some woo-woo piece from an uniformed source, the author (Starfield) was one of the most respected public health experts in America, at Johns Hopkins, and her article was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Where are you with this story? Nowhere.

Why?

What are you afraid of?

In the larger Health Freedom movement, we have real medical reporters who could feed you stories that would blow the minds of your readers. Stories from here to the moon.

Forget the liberal press. You feudal CONSERVATIVE media lords are becoming a red meat story yourselves. An intriguing story. Because you have no good reason for concealing the whole MEDICAL TRUTH NOW from your readers.

What do you say, Jim Hoft (Gateway Pundit), and you, Darren Beattie (revolver.news)?

If We the People create a real tsunami of truth about the high crimes of the medical cartel along MANY LINES (not just COVID), you’ll be left in the lurch. You won’t like that. You won’t like that at all.

Think it over.

We’re here. We’re not going anywhere.

We’re easy to reach. If you want the whole truth.

Instead of the half-baked version you’re running with.

See, you’re way off on your estimate of what MAHA really means. It isn’t an afterthought on Trump. Not at all. Without knowing it, you’re strangers in a strange land. It isn’t stop the COVID vaccine and clean up some chemicals in the food supply and we’re all good. Far from it. You can’t walk in this strange land and play superficial games. You look completely stupid.

In fact, you look like the people who defended the Berlin Wall and kept it propped up as long as they could.

You want to have it both ways. You yell about COVID and Biden once in a while, and you protect the bulk of the most corrupt medical system in the world.

It’s not going to work.

-- Jon Rappoport