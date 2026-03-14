(This is Part-12: for Part-11, go here.)

Including thousands of Marines who are on their way to Iran, possibly deployed to try to take out Iran’s shoreline launch pads aimed at the Strait.

The NY Times is running a headline, “Why Little Was Done to Head Off Strait of Hormuz Problem.” Are they kidding?

They should have gone with that piece two weeks ago. And then they could have written, “Because there is no solution to the Hormuz problem.”

Commentator Sal Mercogliano states,“If you can’t risk a Navy destroyer into the Strait of Hormuz, why would you go on a LNG [Liquid Natural Gas] carrier, basically a floating bomb, into this region and think that you’re good to go?”

The US just destroyed Iran’s military bases on Khang Island, which is a center of Iran’s own oil infrastructure. But the attacks left that oil infrastructure intact.

Then Trump warned, “However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision.”

Meaning he would then bomb Iran’s own oil facilities.

IF anyone interferes with tankers in the Strait? Where has Trump been? That’s been happening since the beginning of the war.

Cryptogon[dot]com writes: “There’s a disconnect between what U.S. leadership is saying and what’s happening on the ground, or, more accurately, on the water.”

“U.S. military strategists still aren’t fully comprehending the paradigm changing impact of unmanned [drone] systems. They, mistakenly, thought that destroying Iran’s traditional naval capacity would be enough to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.”

“Hegseth keeps repeating stats about the destruction of Iran’s conventional military forces, but it’s Iran’s asymmetric [drone and drone boat] capabilities that are the problem.”

“Try attacking a puff of smoke with a katana and see how that goes. If you’re Hegseth, you would boast about how sharp your sword is.”

“Iran can use small, cheap unmanned [drone] weapons, which they might have stockpiled by the thousands, to attack commercial vessels from dug in positions along hundreds of miles of coastline in the Persian Gulf.”

—Yeah, the big OOPS has arrived.

But it’s really worse than that: