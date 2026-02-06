Not making this up.

This is the League’s attempt to get rival fans to show empathy, positivity, and sportsmanship toward each other during Super Bowl week.

Good luck.

Leave it to the NFL to come up with that hokey syrupy name: CHIEF KINDNESS OFFICER.

They’ve decided to talk to American football fans as if they’re in the third grade.

The League has to be aware—right?—that this is going to go over like a lead balloon.

Why don’t they just call it CHIEF DOOFUS?

I can see two guys sitting at a bar drinking Modelos.

“You know, Frank, I’ve hated you all these years because you’re a Seahawks fan. I mean, I really hated you. But now I realize I’ve been lacking in KINDNESS. And I’m sorry. I’m really, really sorry.”

“Aw shucks, that’s OK, Bobby Joe. I’ve hated you, too, because you love the Patriots. So let’s bury the hatchet and sort of root for each while we root for our teams in the Super Bowl next week. Let’s be KIND. And please tell your wife to stop calling my wife a whore, all right?”

“You got it, pal. We want our teams to win, but we can tone down the bad language and even hold hands during the half-time show and sing along with the performer, this guy Bad Bunny, whoever the fuck he is. And by the way, my wife didn’t mean WHORE literally. That was just a whaddyacallit…a metaphor. It slipped out of her mouth because she was drunk at the Christmas party, and your wife was wearing a Philly Flyer hockey shirt and those Flyers are all scumbags…”