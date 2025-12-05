…And you knew it, and you picked up the package…

…And dropped it in the garbage.

That would be a pretty good definition of insanity.

OK. Here is a conversation I’m inventing. It’s early summer, 2000, and two leaders in the Health Freedom movement are discussing where things stand:

—The whole effort, our whole effort is stagnating. We seem to be losing steam.

—Membership in our groups is dwindling.

—Doctors are getting away with more crazy stuff than ever. It’s disgusting.

—We need something…we need more publicity…

—We need more proof.

—Proof of what?

—Of what doctors are doing. I mean, that has to be our focus.

—But all the evidence we already have…what about that?

—It’s unfocused. We’ve got bits and pieces here and there.

—You’re right. We need something to draw it all together. What would that be?

—Well, what are we really talking about here? Isn’t it harm? Medical harm.

—Right. That’s the key. That has to be our focus.

—If we only had…

—If we only had what?

—Some sort of summary sheet.

—Or better yet, a document.

—What kind of document?