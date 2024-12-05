The issue is: legal to ban transgender treatments for children?

Jackson tried to frame an analogy: interracial marriage.

Sotomayor said all medical treatments carry risks, even aspirins.

Where do they get these idiots from? Don’t bother answering. I know where.

If a kid was rolling around naked in a field of lettuce just sprayed with toxic hormone-altering pesticides, Jackson and Sotomayor would be horrified. But when similar chemicals are INTENTIONALLY APPLIED to the kids, it’s affirming medical care.

If a hundred thousand children (incapable of informed consent) and their repulsive virtue-signaling parents decided a new personal identity involved, say, disfiguring facial-scarring…and predatory doctors had an acid treatment that did the trick…I have no doubt Jackson and Sotomayor would give it serious sober consideration.

After all, it would be MEDICAL. It would be a PROCEDURE.

So, in the highest Court in the land, right now, sophisticated arguments are flying back and forth on the issue of crashing the biology that naturally brings on puberty like a tidal wave.