US Attorney Acosta: “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone.”

BANG!

Alan Dershowitz on Ghislaine Maxwell: “She knows everything. She’s the Rosetta Stone.”

BANG!

Acosta engineered the ridiculous sweetheart deal for Epstein in Florida—Epstein’s first offense. Many years later, Trump amazingly appointed Acosta Secretary of Labor.

Dershowitz was Maxwell’s lawyer. He should know what he’s talking about.

Why haven’t mainstream news outlets—who claim they want the truth about Epstein—doing everything in their power to pry the lids off of Acosta and Maxwell?

Because they don’t really want to know.

They want to pretend.

As lax and stupid and incompetent and sold out as they are, you’d be surprised what 60 Minutes or the NY Times can do when they decide to be relentless. They can apply tremendous PRESSURE in all sorts of ways.

For instance, they could really go to work and find out who told Acosta to back off of Epstein. Or they could get close enough to finding out to make Acosta pee blood. And finally talk to a reporter.

But it’s all smoke. It’s all bullshit. The last thing the Times or 60 Minutes wants to know is the real and entire Epstein story.

Too many important friends involved. Too much intelligence agency participation.

Maxwell could get to use immunity—meaning she can’t be prosecuted for anything she reveals, unless she lies.

But the Times isn’t pursuing that angle, isn’t running daily editorials demanding that the whole cover be blown off the Epstein pile of sordid dealings by freeing up Maxwell to talk.

No way.

It’s all a sham.

THINK IT THROUGH: