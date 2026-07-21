“Talking in the Dark”: Part 1

Editorial Note

On Sunday, September 29, 2024, two days after Hurricane Helene moved through western North Carolina, Jon recorded this audio from his home in Asheville. It was the fourth day without electricity or running water. The house had no internet, and he could not send or receive email messages.

Jon ordinarily worked at his desktop keyboard. Unable to write in his usual way, he spoke into an iPad, which a longtime friend kept charged from his car. This became the first of thirteen audio monologues Jon made during those days.

At the time, Jon chose not to publish these recordings. He was a private person and did not want readers generally to know where he lived. Jon’s longtime friend and I have agreed that this part of Jon’s life can now be shared.

You will hear Jon say that he thinks it is October 1. The recording was made on September 29. Cut off from the news, he was speaking from what he could see, hear, and piece together at the time.

This is not a retrospective account or a polished article. It is Jon thinking aloud in the dark, as the disaster unfolded around him and as he considered what it might mean in the weeks before the 2024 election.