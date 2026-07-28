“Talking in the Dark”: Part 2

Editorial Note

This is the second of thirteen unpublished audio recordings Jon made during the Hurricane Helene outage.

Jon is speaking without electricity, internet, or his usual access to news reports. He is recording his thoughts as events unfold around him, drawing only on what he can observe firsthand and the limited information reaching him from the outside.

In this recording, Jon moves between several subjects. He reflects on how Hurricane Helene might reshape the closing weeks of the 2024 presidential campaign before turning to a topic that occupied much of his work over the years: health freedom.

From there, he explores broader questions about diagnosis, authority, freedom of choice, and the assumptions that underlie modern medicine.

Like the other recordings in this series, this is not a finished article. It is Jon thinking aloud in real time, working through ideas as they occur to him during an extraordinary week in Asheville.