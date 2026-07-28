Jon Rappoport Archive

Jon Rappoport Archive

Jon Rappoport Archive
Rappoport Podcasts
“Talking in the Dark”: Part 2
0:00
-33:36

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Jon Rappoport Archive

“Talking in the Dark”: Part 2

An unpublished recording from Jon’s Asheville home during the Hurricane Helene outage
Jon Rappoport Archive's avatar
Jon Rappoport Archive
∙ Paid

Editorial Note

This is the second of thirteen unpublished audio recordings Jon made during the Hurricane Helene outage.

Jon is speaking without electricity, internet, or his usual access to news reports. He is recording his thoughts as events unfold around him, drawing only on what he can observe firsthand and the limited information reaching him from the outside.

In this recording, Jon moves between several subjects. He reflects on how Hurricane Helene might reshape the closing weeks of the 2024 presidential campaign before turning to a topic that occupied much of his work over the years: health freedom.

From there, he explores broader questions about diagnosis, authority, freedom of choice, and the assumptions that underlie modern medicine.

Like the other recordings in this series, this is not a finished article. It is Jon thinking aloud in real time, working through ideas as they occur to him during an extraordinary week in Asheville.

Tom Kudla
Editorial Steward
The Jon Rappoport Archive

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Jon Rappoport · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture