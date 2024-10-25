Texas Attorney General’s office: “Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued a North Texas doctor [May Chi Lau] for blatantly violating Texas law by providing prohibited ‘gender transition’ treatments to nearly two dozen minors.”

“…Growing scientific evidence strongly suggests that ‘gender transition’ interventions prescribed to or performed on children in an attempt to anatomically or hormonally alter their biological sex characteristics have damaging, long-term consequences. Additionally, the prohibited treatments are experimental, and no scientific evidence supports their supposed benefits.”

“Evidence obtained by the Office of the Attorney General revealed that a Dallas-area doctor illegally provided high-dose cross-sex hormones to twenty-one minor patients for the direct purpose of ‘transitioning’ the child’s biological sex.” (link in footnote)

A lawsuit. But what else?

THE DOCTOR BROKE THE LAW.

No criminal charges? What the hell is going on?

The doctor gives overtly damaging treatments to kids, to “transition” them. The kids don’t know what they’re agreeing to. How could they?

And the doctor isn’t arrested and charged? Why? Because she’s a doctor? Whereas, if she were a bricklayer or a truck driver, she’d be sitting in a jail cell right now? Is that it?

“Well, you see, it would be undignified to drag a medical doctor into court. The jury would be forced to hear how she dosed kids with destructive hormones, and that’s just too much. And the press might hear echoes of Nuremberg. Medical treatment that’s actually torture.”

Well, these hormones ARE torture. They rip into the natural processes of the body and try to turn them in a different direction.

What doctor would do that?