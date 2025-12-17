Trump’s Forever Chemical Romance

Lever News: “Amid industry lobbying, the Trump administration is taking steps to further deregulate dangerous ‘forever chemicals’—increasingly ubiquitous per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals (PFAS) that don’t easily break down and are linked to a wide range of health risks, including cancer and birth defects.”

“Just this month, the EPA moved to approve two PFAS-based pesticides for use on crops, including tomatoes, peas, and lettuce. Despite the chemicals’ known dangers, the EPA created a new webpage to assure the public of the ‘robust, chemical-specific process’ that the agency uses to approve any pesticide.”

“The agency’s chemical regulation office is currently headed by two former lobbyists who worked for the American Chemistry Council, which represents the chemical industry, and one former lobbyist for the American Soybean Association, which has openly advocated for pro-pesticide policies.”

“Decades of research have shown that PFAS exposure can lead to cancer, heart damage, hormone disruption, liver and thyroid problems, immune system suppression, reproductive issues, and abnormal fetal development. Over the years, law firms have filed more than 9,500 suits alleging PFAS harms, resulting in almost $17 billion in settlement payouts across 140 industries as of 2023.”

“While the Health and Human Services Administration’s Make America Healthy Again commission, headed by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., previously sounded the alarm about the dangers of pesticides, their recent ‘Make Our Children Healthy Again’ plan, which seeks to address the rising rate of childhood chronic diseases, doesn’t list pesticide reduction as one of its proposed public health solutions.”

You might want to read that last paragraph about Kennedy again.

Here’s what we have: People are looking at the MAHA movement as Kennedy maneuvering to deal with forces arrayed against him INSIDE A CIRCUMSCRIBED ARENA.

Namely, the federal government.

That’s where the war is taking place. More or less silently.

That “model” is a loser from the get-go: