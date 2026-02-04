ONE: When I shove the Starfield Report in his face, showing him the US medical system kills 2.25 million people per decade, he reacts as if I’ve said the local druggist is having a sale on nail clippers.

TWO: If I ask him to explain why incremental baby steps of progress are the only way to Make America Healthy Again, he’ll talk non-step for a half-hour and put me in a coma.

THREE: When I ask him to describe our all-out war against the US medical system, he talks for another half-hour about how we’re not in a war against the whole system, but only aim to reverse certain specific medical problems and misapplications. I go into another coma. I’m revived and rushed to the hospital, where I’m diagnosed with six fatal diseases.

Those are the tests of a MAHA leader. Deluded, useless, and unwilling to acknowledge the existence of mass medical murder, no matter what.

A loser.

As I mentioned in another piece, he wants to prosecute a serial killer for stealing a loaf of bread.

His real job?