If you’ve been reading my articles and listening to my podcasts, you understand what I’m talking about.

Trump has just led US tech companies to ink a huge deal to build AI data centers in the Middle East region.

Trump wants to make any deal that forwards US business. I doubt that he cares about, or even understands, the implications of the AI takeover. If the fastest growing industry in the world were polka dot dresses, Trump would be facilitating the building of massive factories to produce those dresses.

AI tools and platforms are everywhere these days, and as I keep repeating, they can already replace major numbers of humans in the workplace.

Wherever they are used, they’re exceedingly competent and lightning-fast. Their competence and power are increasing every month.

There are only two restraints on their growth. Governments which keep them in check, and the huge amount of necessary electrical energy to make them work.

In a number of articles, I’ve cited the capabilities of the conversational bot called ChatGPT. As a search engine, it makes Google look like a pig-drawn cart. As a news and information agency, it comes up aces (with some biases, of course).

College professors across America are sounding alarms, because larger and larger numbers of students are using GPT and other bots to write their papers.

A college education, already a sick joke, is crumbling under the weight of AI.

Almost no one is blowing a loud whistle on what’s called B2B—businesses selling AI tools to other businesses. It’s happening everywhere.