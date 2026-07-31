Editorial Note

Jon wrote this unpublished piece on May 7, 2024, as Anthony Edwards—known as “Ant-Man”—and the Minnesota Timberwolves had emerged as one of the biggest stories in American sports after taking a surprising 2–0 playoff lead over the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

As was often his practice, Jon began with a current event before quickly pivoting to a broader principle. Here, the excitement surrounding a young basketball star becomes the starting point for a meditation on individual creativity, independent thought, and the possibility of breakthrough innovation arising from unexpected places.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published —Tom Kudla Editorial Steward

The Ant Man brings new life

By Jon Rappoport

As I write this, the Minnesota T-Wolves just crushed Game 2 in the NBA playoffs against the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets.

And the Wolves’ 22-year-old Anthony Edwards, the Ant Man, blew the doors off the Nuggets’ building.

Ant Man ran, swooped, scored from distance, fired up the blood of his teammates.

A new star.

Sports allows this to happen. There are no barriers, no government rules, no crimes against innovation.

THIS is what I want to see from American Young Blood in the area of…