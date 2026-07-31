The Ant Man brings new life
Editorial Note
Jon wrote this unpublished piece on May 7, 2024, as Anthony Edwards—known as “Ant-Man”—and the Minnesota Timberwolves had emerged as one of the biggest stories in American sports after taking a surprising 2–0 playoff lead over the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets.
As was often his practice, Jon began with a current event before quickly pivoting to a broader principle. Here, the excitement surrounding a young basketball star becomes the starting point for a meditation on individual creativity, independent thought, and the possibility of breakthrough innovation arising from unexpected places.
—Tom Kudla Editorial Steward
The Ant Man brings new life
By Jon Rappoport
As I write this, the Minnesota T-Wolves just crushed Game 2 in the NBA playoffs against the defending champs, the Denver Nuggets.
And the Wolves’ 22-year-old Anthony Edwards, the Ant Man, blew the doors off the Nuggets’ building.
Ant Man ran, swooped, scored from distance, fired up the blood of his teammates.
A new star.
Sports allows this to happen. There are no barriers, no government rules, no crimes against innovation.
THIS is what I want to see from American Young Blood in the area of…