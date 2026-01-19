And here is how to defeat the Left’s filthy game.

—First of all, the Left is completely ignoring all illegal aliens.

The Left: ‘These aliens are doing nothing wrong. Their presence in the US is no problem at all’.

‘They’re just fine in America’.

Fentanyl traffickers killing 100,000 American a year? No problem. International gang members and terrorists from MS-13 and Tren De Aragua? Not a problem. Other alien criminals and scam artists here in the US committing robberies and assaults and rapes and murders? Not worth mentioning.

Millions of aliens sucking up free government perks and cracking the pillars of already strained federal and state budgets? Doesn’t deserve notice.

All in all, the Left is claiming illegal aliens can be totally ignored and there is absolutely no need to assess the human damage and property damage and other types of damage they’re causing.

THEREFORE, these Lefty perverts say, EVERYTHING ICE IS DOING IS HAPPENING IN A VACUUM.

THERE IS NO REASON WHY ICE IS DOING IT. THEY’RE JUST POLICE STATE MUGGERS LET LOOSE ON THE PUBLIC.

ICE IS A PARAMILITARY FORCE TAKING OVER AMERICA. THAT’S ALL IT IS. THEY HAVE NO REASON TO BE DOING WHAT THEY’RE DOING.

When you see what I’m describing here, you began to see the true picture, you begin to realize how Leftists are playing their game.

SINCE, THEY CLAIM, ILLEGAL ALIENS ARE NO PROBLEM AT All, ICE CAN’T BE A RESPONSE TO A THREAT. ICE CAN ONLY BE POLICE STATE THUGS AND TERRORISTS.

Now, here is the line of response to this insanity: