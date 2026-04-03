I expose this pretense within the conventional medical assumptions about illness; namely, that germs transmit disease, and the immune system reacts to defeat these germs before they can do serious harm to the body.

From that viewpoint, a vaccination is supposed to be a rehearsal. It prepares the immune system for the real thing: the germ swooping down and entering the body.

A germ, alive or dead, or a piece of a germ, or a piece of RNA contained in a germ is injected into the body. The immune system responds and “wins.” Protective immunity is created.

Therefore, the immune system us prepared to win the very same kind of battle if the real germ comes along later.

According to medical science, vaccinations—billions of them—prove that the rehearsal is successful. The immune system does defeat the germ particles in the vaccine.

What does that tell researchers?

Think about it.

In billions of rehearsals, the immune system does what it’s supposed to.

The obvious inference is:

Therefore, there is no need for the rehearsal at all.

The evidence is in. The immune system is always ready for the real thing. It was ready before and without the vaccination.

Vaccinations are just like the real thing, just like the real germ coming into the body. If the body performs just as it should in the vaccine rehearsal, it was ALREADY READY for the real thing. And didn’t need the rehearsal.

The rehearsals—vaccinations—aren’t necessary at all.

Researchers have always been aware of this obvious absurdity.

They came up with an answer: