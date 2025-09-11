Some thoughts.

This was the murder of a major political figure. Kirk wasn’t just a speaker on tour.

Aside from being a key Trump ally, he was engaging with a fresh generation of young people, trying to take them out of the culture of victimhood.

He was trying to move them out of the programming they’d been receiving all through their schooling.

And he was having success.

Many conservatives saw him, at age 31, as a potential future President.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle in Washington went on the record with statements of condolence and condemnation for the murder—because they did see this as a political assassination—meaning it could happen to them, too.

The murder of Kirk puts the murder of the Ukrainian woman on the North Carolina train in the background—as outrage was exploding over that killing and the fact that the killer had 14 previous arrests and was still a free man. And it was a black on white murder. People were citing statistics revealing that black Americans murder far more people than white Americans do, despite the fact that they make up only 13% of the population. The numbers are actually worse, because most of the black on white murders are committed by black men, who make up only about 6% of the population. The last thing the political Left wants is an open discussion of these facts to take front and center.

When was the last time a major American political figure was, not wounded, but murdered?

There is every reason to think—not claim to have proven but to think—that the murder of Charlie Kirk was a planned political assassination.

By a lone shooter, with the skill to kill someone at a range of a few hundred yards (if that story is correct) with a single shot? Or by a shooter who was tapped by a group with a plan?

This second possibility isn’t a stretch.

Such a group could come from the Left, or it could be one of those groups who want more violence and chaos on all political sides, because the destruction of American society is their goal.

Anyone can see this playing out: