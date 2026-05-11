First of all, put aside any rooting interest or ‘fandom’ you may have for Russia or Ukraine in that war. This piece has NOTHING to do with that.

It has everything to do with the home-grown initiative of Ukrainians, in building, from the ground up, the most advanced drone expertise on the planet. And this development was achieved independent of Zelensky or the traditional Ukraine military.

Ukraine has shifted from pure recipient of foreign military aid to PROVIDER of aid to other countries.

Here we go: