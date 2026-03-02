Lawyer Rick Jaffe has already shown us the way, with his tremendous racketeering suit against the American Academy of Pediatrics. I’ve been covering it extensively.

I just got an email from somebody touting a new bad lawsuit and suggesting I interview a medical expert. Here’s what the somebody wrote:

“15 states, led by California, have filed a lawsuit challenging recent federal changes to the U.S. childhood immunization schedule. The lawsuit alleges that the CDC and federal Health and Human Services leadership have bypassed established science and legal procedure by stripping universally recommended status from several core vaccines and replacing the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices with a new panel…”

Wow. A judge is going to sit there and make decisions on these claims?

If I were the judge, I’d say, “Folks, I do two main things in life. I sit here in my robe with my gavel and try to look smart, and every Tuesday night I take out the garbage. But hey, I’m willing to let you roll out your claims. I’ll make some kind of decision, and the loser will appeal it. But fine, I’ve got nothing better to do than listen to you…”

The next great lawsuit from OUR SIDE could center on what I’ve been pounding on for 15 years. The Starfield Report, indicating that every year in the US, the medical system kills 225,000 people. That’s 2.25 million killings per decade.

I estimate that in addition to Starfield, there are least 10 more studies and reviews which confirm these death numbers, and they can bolster the case.

But you see, even if we lose, or no court will hear the case, we’ll still get the chief piece of news: the medical killings. The numbers.

And then hundreds of reporters who haven’t said a single word about medical murder will cover the story.

And the public will learn those death numbers for the first time.

Part of the lawsuit, of course, will focus on federal inaction: