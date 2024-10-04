This is a three-part article. Don’t imagine you grasp the full thrust before the ending.

PART ONE

As my readers know, I’ve been mercilessly critical of both Kamala and Trump, for a number of reasons.

And I’ve also challenged Trump’s addition to his team, Robert Kennedy the Mealy Mouth, to say what he really means about vaccines and transgender children, instead of postponing his views until he secures a possible position in Trump’s administration.

If voting for “none of the above” were possible, that’s what I’d do—hoping for a national crisis in which we would have to search for a far truer leader.

But here we are. With Kamala and Trump.

She would, as the puppet President, continue the disastrous open border policy, make inflation worse, and expand out of control crime across the country. This would involve people in towns waking up in the morning and finding themselves suddenly at the mercy of psychopathic gang members from abroad. Perhaps your town. Perhaps mine.

Recent addendum: Is serial liar Time Walz a covert agent of the Chinese regime?

Trump is the super-salesman who promises, like an echo chamber, whatever he believes the majority of Americans want to hear. He never admits his titanic offenses (the Warp Speed kill shot, standing aside and letting the COVID lockdowns torpedo the economy, for example). No one should assume the dozens of positive promises he’s now making will come true, if he wins in the fall. On top of all of this, he’s an unerring idiot at picking people for key positions, as his track record as President reveals. He manages to select incompetents and traitors.

I’ve written and spoken dozens of times about our real solutions in America—all of which involve radical decentralization of political power. For some time, we’ve been living in a Corporate State, controlled by a partnership of huge corporations and huge government. This is known as Fascism.

Nevertheless, again—here we are. Close to Election Day. With Kamala and Trump on the ballot.

Is the lesser of two evils significant enough to make a choice, rather than turning our backs on both candidates?

Is the difference between empty-promise self-promoter Trump in the White House and crazy anti-America Kamala in the White House important enough to create a CHOICE?

Even if holding the nose accompanies that choice?

As WORSE THAN EVER a year ago became EVEN WORSE THAN THAT six months ago and WORSE THAN THAT yesterday—in describing what’s happened to America…

The lesser of two evils would be Trump.

Off the top of my head, I could name 20 people who are lesser evils than Trump, but none of them were capable of making it on to the Presidential ballot, and none of them ever will.

Kamala is on the ballot.

So Trump is the lesser evil, by default.

This raises a stink in the room, which is unavoidable.

PART TWO