Plus I probe the eternal question: Where do talking points come from? The sky? God? Langley?

Here’s the NBC headline:

‘It feels like an invasion’: Minnesotans stunned as federal officers flood their state.

Right.

I would have posted a different headline, and it would have come about 10 years ago: ‘IT FEELS LIKE AN INVASION, ALL THESE SOMALIS, AND I UNDERSTAND THEIR MEN PRACTICE MUTILATING THE GENITALS OF THEIR GIRLS AND WOMEN’. (Link)

FIRST came the invasion of the migrants from Somali. Without that—and the enormous multiplication of fraud—there would be no federal invasion of the state NOW.

So maybe we could go with this headline: ‘IT FEELS LIKE A SECOND INVASION; FIRST THE SOMALIS AND THEN THE FEDS’.

Or how about this: ‘THE SOMALI INVASION WAS QUIET; WHY CAN’T THE FEDERAL OFFICERS INVADE QUIETLY, TOO?’’

‘IT FEELS LIKE AN INVASION OF MY TAX MONEY I PAID, ALL THIS FRAUD.’

I learned the importance of headlines after I wrote my first story as a reporter, back in 1982, for LA Weekly: