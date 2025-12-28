Yes, that lie.

Supported by all sorts of people who are MAHA, who are experts, who are alternative, who are independent doctors, who are working at the CDC and FDA, who are all for natural health…

Get a load of this study. Reported by Focal Points, via cryptogon.com: “A new study by Drs. Karl Jablonowski and Brian Hooker of Children’s Health Defense titled, Increased Mortality Associated with 2-Month Old Infant Vaccinations, analyzed linked Louisiana Department of Health immunization and death registry data to evaluate whether routine 2-month infant vaccinations (administered at 60–90 days of life) are associated with mortality in the subsequent month (90–120 days).”

“Using individual-level records from 1,225 infants who later died before age three, investigators compared infants vaccinated in the 2-month window with those unvaccinated during the same period, while holding age-at-death constant.”

“Infants vaccinated at 2 months showed consistently higher odds of death in the following month, with statistically significant risk increases spanning individual vaccines, cumulative exposure, sex, race, and combination products.”

“Most alarming, infants who received all six recommended 2-month vaccines had a 68% higher odds of death overall (OR = 1.68; p = 0.0043), with the risk surging to +68% in Black infants and +112% in female infants (OR = 2.12; p = 0.0083).”

What would Black Lives Matter have to say about THAT? Do the lives of black babies matter?

What would women’s groups have to say about THAT? Do female babies matter?

What would unhinged Wokies have to say?