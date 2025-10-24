On the surface, it’s bad enough. A current coach and Hall of Fame member, Chauncey Billups, has been arrested. So has current player, Terry Rozier.

The FBI indictment accuses Rozier of faking an injury and leaving a game early, with the intent of having high rollers, who were in on the scam, bet his performance in the game would be sub-par, so they could pocket major bucks.

Billups is accused of luring rich poker players into private games that were rigged in sophisticated ways. So they would lose millions of dollars.

The rigging included X-ray machines that read cards lying face down on the table.

Worse, the FBI claims profits from both of these schemes were shared with five Mafia families in New York.

Newsflash: The Mafia aren’t Hollywood movies. They sell drugs, engage in extortion, and kill people.

The biggest sports leagues in America all have business deals with, or own, betting services. Now, the scandal puts bettors on alert. Is the money they lay out safe from rigging and fixing? How can they be sure?

And the NBA, last year, signed a shocking 11-year deal with ESPN, NBC, and Amazon to broadcast their games. How much did these networks commit to paying? 76 BILLION DOLLARS.

If viewers turn away from the games because they suspect they might be rigged, that money could go down the toilet.

The FBI is intent on digging out all the participants in these gambling schemes. If it turns out there are more NBA players and coaches, the blow-up will be enormous.

