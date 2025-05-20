Lately, more people have been coming forward to admit that Biden was often “not there” during the four years of his Presidency.

He didn’t know what was going on.

And yet he made many decisions.

Parallel to this, investigators are uncovering the use of an Autopen, to sign a number of his Presidential orders.

The device can be deployed by anyone who has it.

People are waking up to the fact that Biden was not the President at all on many days. But other people were the President.

Fake Presidency equals fake orders and decisions. Under what possible standard of law or sanity can those orders stand as real, and why should anyone obey them?

As this awareness spreads—like waking up from a bad dream—we’re told Biden has prostate cancer. An aggressive form. As if his doctors just discovered it.

Other doctors are coming forward in shock to say that’s impossible. Biden’s medical team would have known years ago he had developing prostate cancer. It doesn’t suddenly appear in its aggressive form overnight.

Immediately, questions occur. Does Biden have cancer? If so, is it serious? Is he going to die? If he does, will it be from cancer? Or will he be gotten rid of, to get rid of the scandal of his fake Presidency—and will his death be attributed to cancer?

Meanwhile, sympathy for him tends to sideline the scandal. Convenient.

A PRESIDENT WASN’T REALLY THERE FOR FOUR YEARS?