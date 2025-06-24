(This is Part-9; for Part-8, go here)

…Hide what the CIA did to HELP CREATE the Islamic government of Iran.

The details on that are in my recent article here.

The CIA specializes in giant cover stories.

The Lee Harvey Oswald assassination story hides the CIA participation in the murder of John F Kennedy.

The pretension of mainstream news, as an objective source, is a cover for the fact that a significant part of that news has been controlled/vetted/monitored by the CIA.

The giant flood of medical “research”, put out by psychiatry, is a cover for the fact that psychiatry IS the CIA MKULTRA program expanded to include the toxic brain-drugging of all America.

The CIA has claimed it protects America. Its actual role has been to shape America.

No one in Congress knows what the CIA’s budget is used for. But Congress keeps approving the budget. In that sense, Congress works for the CIA.

Years ago, I spoke with John Marks, author of the book, Search for the Manchurian Candidate, which exposed the original CIA MKULTRA mind control program: