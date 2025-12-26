Horrific and ongoing, with a new twist.

Journalist Aynaz Anni Cyrus writes about this industry.

“[T]he Islamic Republic of Iran has launched a state-blessed [online] matchmaking platform that advertises thirteen-year-old girls for marriage.”

“This isn’t ‘culture or tradition.’ It is Islam as written, not Islam ‘misinterpreted.’ Qur’an 4:3 laid the blueprint centuries ago: girls under guardianship are part of the marriage pool as soon as a man offers a fair price for her. In this worldview, a girl is an asset moving from one male authority to the next, father to husband, with no concept of childhood in between.”

“The [online Iranian] platform is called Adam & Hawa (Adam & Eve). It is not a rogue website. It is not some underground network. It is:

registered legally

promoted on state television

aligned with the Supreme Leader’s ‘Family Policies.’

owned by a company tied to a powerful IRGC-affiliated charity

run by the son of a former IRGC intelligence commander”

“This is a state-run pipeline for selling little girls into marriage under the protection of Sharia.”

—As the Trump administration engages in diplomatic talks with Iran, do the US officials KNOW ABOUT ALL THIS?

Of course they do.

Are they talking publicly about it?

Of course not.

Is MAGA Nation widely aware of this Iranian industry?

No.

Let’s go wider now: