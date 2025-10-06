He doesn’t want to use it.

He doesn’t want to rock the BIG boats.

In this article, I’m giving you only mainstream data on medical misdiagnosis.

But even within conventional medical guidelines, the number of misdiagnoses is astounding. That’s what I’m reporting here. That’s a weapon Kennedy won’t use against the medical cartel.

CBS News, 4/17/14: “Each year in the U.S., approximately 12 million adults who seek outpatient medical care are misdiagnosed, according to a new study published in the journal BMJ Quality & Safety. This figure amounts to 1 out of 20 adult patients, and researchers say in half of those cases, the misdiagnosis has the potential to result in severe harm.”

BB&G (Personal Injury Law Blog): “Around 7.4 million misdiagnoses take place each year out of 130 million annual visits to ERs nationwide. This equates to one in 18 people receiving an incorrect diagnosis. The number includes 2.6 million patients who experience preventable harm and 370,000 individuals who suffer permanent disabilities or death due to inaccurate diagnoses”.

“The findings, published on December 15, 2022, were the result of a study by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. Researchers evaluated almost 300 studies spanning more than two decades ending in September 2021.”

Bottom line: Every year in the US, there are at least 20 million misdiagnoses. EVERY YEAR. Like clockwork.

Per decade? 200 MILLION misdiagnoses.

Imagine a tough guy like Tom Homan were heading up HHS, instead of Kennedy. Imagine Homan waving that 200 MILLION number around and blasting it out at his medical critics EVERY DAY. While of course letting the American people know what’s really going on in the Holy Sanctuary of Medicine.

MAHA, Health Freedom, Medical Freedom…we have the evidence. WE HAVE ENOUGH TRUTH TO SINK THE MEDICAL CARTEL.

I’ve been telling you that for a long time.

There is no mystery here. We don’t have to scramble or act like archeologists trying to find a lost city. WE HAVE THE PROOF.

But so-called leaders like Kennedy and various MDs don’t want to use the proof. And even if they did, they wouldn’t know how to use it.

You use it by SLAMMING IT HOME over and over. You never stop.

Face this fact. The whole MAHA movement is being led by crippled and ignorant cowards.

You want more proof we already have that our esteemed MAHA leaders refuse to use? I’ve only cited this review a hundred times over the years:

July 26, 2000, Journal of the American Medical Association. Author, revered public health expert at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, Dr. Barbara Starfield:

Every year in the US, the medical system kills 225,000 people.

That’s 2.25 MILLION killings per decade.

And there are MANY MORE severe maimings.

Starfield told me that her numbers were a conservative estimate. The actual numbers were pegged higher by later studies.

How about slamming ALL THAT HOME EVERY DAY AGAINST THE MEDICAL CARTEL, AND LETTING AMERICA KNOW WHAT’S REALLY HAPPENING.

What do you say, Kennedy?

Do you have what it takes to be a tough guy, or are you a wallflower at the dance hoping for an invitation to come out of the corner?

SAY SOMETHING.

Get back to me.

Unless you’re just a dud.

-- Jon Rappoport