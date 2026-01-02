Read Episode 1 here.

IS THIS THE FUTURE OF AMERICA? IS THIS JUSTICE? OR THE END OF THE COUNTRY?

September 5, 2076.

CALL OUT—The Loop, Chicago. A three-block-long warehouse is the headquarters of the combined Toro and Jackson gangs, which rule the city. A large truck at the south entrance has been spotted, where men are unloading cases of weapons.

200 Crispies agents in cars arrive at the scene. Carl, the Midwest Agent in Charge, contacts Jefferson Ramos, one of the gang leaders, who is inside the warehouse.

CARL: “OK, Jefferson, game’s up. Bring all your men outside on to the Adams Street parking lot. No weapons.”

JEFFERSON: “Not going to happen. We’ve got enough supplies in here to last a couple of months.”

CARL: “You’re not reading me, Jefferson. We’ll take you out. I’m on the phone with our Evanston Central. This is the end of the line.”

JEFFERSON: “We’ve got people all over the city. We’re decentralized.”

CARL: “We know exactly what you’ve got and where. This is a Phase One Final. The green light is already on. I can call it back, but only if you all come out.”

JEFFERSON: “We’re not going to one of your labor camps. I can negotiate with you. It means give and take on both sides.”

CARL: “We aren’t giving, Jefferson. The clock is ticking.”

JESSFERSON: “The Mayor is backing us.”