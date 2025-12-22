IS THIS THE FUTURE OF AMERICA? PROBLEM-REACTION-SOLUTION? IS THIS JUSTICE? OR THE END OF THE COUNTRY?

JUNE 1, 2074.

It took CEO Joe Ril 30 years to build the Crispies into a national power. Towns, cities, and even states were on board. With solid contracts for services.

CALL OUT—Hartford, Conn. Woman had a ring stolen.

“Look, Officer—”

“Mike. My name is Mike.”

“He pulled a knife and told me to take the ring off. It’s a keepsake. Sentimental value. It’s probably worth $35. He doesn’t know that.”

“We’ve got him located. Watch on my screen. That’s our agent Paul. Your thief is stepping out of his car. See?”

PAUL: “So Jamie, I see this is your second violation. I’ll keep it simple. You can give me the ring, or I can turn this nice ride of yours into burning metal.”

JAMIE: “Don’t! It’s in the glove compartment! I’ll get it.”

PAUL: “I’ll get it. If you have a gun in there, I’d have to splatter your brains all over the car.”

MIKE: “OK, we’ve got your ring back, ma’am. We’ll have it to you in an hour.”

WOMAN: “What’s going to happen to…Jamie?”

MIKE: “He’ll do a year at the Pfizer landfill, collecting old drugs and vaccine vials. Hard work in the sun. Then he can go into job training or walk away. If he commits another theft, he’ll get six years in our lockup with some very bad dudes.”

CALL OUT—Atlanta. Man down from a gunshot wound outside a loan center. Emergency workers scoop him up for transport to a local hospital.