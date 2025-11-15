Autism stays in the news, and all sorts of commentaries appear, and I keep hammering on the subject—destroying illusions, cover-ups, and misconceptions.

I have this quirk. I think the truth is better than lies. And half-truths are not good enough.

Below, I’m publishing the full definition of autism, which ChatGPT has supplied from the official psychiatric manual.

If you force yourself to read the whole thing, you’ll notice—as I’ve pointed out a hundred times over the years—there is NO physical defining diagnostic test for autism.

All by itself, that’s a mindblower.

But the consequences and implications are even crazier.

Don’t you think the psychiatric honchos would include such a diagnostic test if they could come up with one?

Of course they would.

But they can’t.

Because autism is not one “thing.” It’s not one condition.

In fact, it’s not a condition or disease or a disorder at all. As I’ve been pointing out, it’s DAMAGE.

Damage from a variety of toxins or injuries.

Each type and instance of damage to the brain or nervous system is its own thing.

The autism label is a cover story employed to protect the people who inflict DAMAGE.

For instance, the vaccinators. And doctors who prescribe toxic drugs. And manufacturers of poisonous pesticides. And governments which won’t take lead out of the community water supplies…

OK, here is the definition of autism. It’s all behaviors and attitudes and no test.

Me: