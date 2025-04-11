If you have any interest in finance, economics, the surveillance state, or your own money, I strongly suggest you read this article by Aaron Day—reposted at Peak Prosperity. It’s a primer and much more.

It’s about the feared digital currency—which is already here in spades.

And it takes up current actions designed to keep our money safe—actions which turn out to be traps, according to the author.

A few days before I found this article, I was wondering about this whole issue, thinking about the fact that trillions of dollars every day—passing every which way—is already digital.

How many robberies do you read about where the thieves took someone’s cash?

From Mr. Day’s article: “When most Americans picture money, they imagine physical cash changing hands. Yet this mental image is profoundly outdated—92% of all US currency exists solely as digital entries in databases, with no physical form whatsoever.”

And how about this? “Now, as President Trump’s Executive Order 14178 ostensibly ‘bans’ CBDCs [Central Bank Digital Currencies], his administration is quietly advancing stablecoin legislation that would hand digital currency control to the same banking cartel that owns the Federal Reserve. The STABLE Act and GENIUS Act don’t protect financial privacy—they enshrine financial surveillance into law, requiring strict KYC tracking on every transaction. This isn’t defeating digital tyranny—it’s rebranding it.”

Somewhere over the rainbow, we’ll all get back to cash. That’s the glimmer of hope. But meanwhile, we’re neck-deep in digits.

The digital currency is here, and it’s getting worse.

Back in 1960, I worked as a waiter in a crazy jazz club out on Cape Cod. I was barely getting by. But late every night, I would walk out of the club with pockets full of change and a few bills—cash. That was a comfortable sensation. I had something solid. I would spill it all out on my bed, and separate the quarters, dimes, and nickels. I wasn’t counting it. I was feeling it…