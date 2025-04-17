The other day, I tried to count the number of times I’d been to a doctor’s office in my life.

I came up with 30-50.

Almost half of those were to a quack, when I was a kid. He gave me some kind of electronic treatment for an arm problem. I was a baseball pitcher. The treatment didn’t help. He also fitted me several times with arch supports, because I have flat feet. The supports made no difference. Didn’t change the shape of my feet. And they were a bit uncomfortable.

Then I searched around for an estimate based on today: how many average visits to the doctor does every American make during his/her lifetime?

The estimate I found was 280-300.

That doesn’t count hospital stays.

I call 280-300 visits reflex conditioning. Americans are trained.

“I HAVE TO SEE MY DOCTOR.”

Fateful loaded words.

—I’m particularly interested in mainstream medical reporters. THEIR office visits to the doctor. Because those visits train THEM on what to write and how to write it.

I’m also interested in politicians. “Senator Smith won’t be casting his vote for the bill today. He has to see his doctor.”

Then there is the general population.

“How are you doing, Bill?”

“Oh, not so good. My shoulder’s giving me a problem.”

“Did you go to the doctor?”

“Not yet.”

“You should.”

People training people.

Here’s something you’ll never see on television: