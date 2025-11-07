That’s where all the trouble starts.

It’s easy at first, but then comes the crash. And the only option left is fitting in. Becoming part of the Glob.

Maintaining the concept of the individual leads to: having a Vision of what you’re doing and why, and of the future. And then you get to the unshakable commitment to make the Vision come true.

What I’m talking about here is completely alien to many people now. They not only want to fit in, they want to be paid to do it. Paid, supported, given money—becoming a ward of The State.

The Individual goes the other way.

I’m writing words on the page here…but what the words mean to me can’t be overstated. They’re key, vital, basic, foundational, and they sustain a life.

Vision and commitment include everything from ground-level survival all the way up to majestic triumph.

They’re what you use to gauge and check how you’re doing. They bring you back on the road if you’ve wandered.

Of course, ethics and morality come into the picture, too: