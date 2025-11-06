I urge you to read Harris Gardiner’s full piece at Stat News.

EPO, a Johnson & Johnson drug to treat anemia in cancer patients caused by chemo. That’s the opener.

Studies and reports were suppressed—they showed EPO’s remarkable ability to KILL these cancer patients.

Cancer doctors all over America were making big money by prescribing EPO. Many of them had to be aware of the drug’s killer effects…but they kept using it on patients. Because of the MONEY.

Gardiner: “Other [J&J] sales representatives told investigators, according to grand jury files, that J&J encouraged almost every oncologist in the country to bill Medicare for medicine they got for free. Such widespread fraud created huge financial incentives for doctors to use enormous quantities of EPO, resulting in an estimated doubling of oncologists’ take-home pay — from about $300,000 a year to about $600,000.”

Johnson & Johnson took all sorts of action to cover up the truth about EPO.

—So when I write about medical drugs killing Americans, I’m not just talking about “accidents.”

I’m talking about depraved indifference to human life, at a minimum, on the part of DOCTORS. Actually, in many cases, it’s murder.

Because the killer is wearing a white coat, and is an esteemed member of the community, murder is impossible to fathom for many people.

There’s another reason it’s so hard to understand: