…as one of the causes of autism next month when you release your report.

These Somalis know how to recognize a ‘racially sensitive’ Governor who’ll cave in when hit by a feather—Tampon Tim Walz.

Front Page Magazine, Daniel Greenfield: “The $250 million ‘Feeding Our Future’ free food fraud in which Somali groups stole a quarter of a billion dollars while claiming to feed hundreds of thousands of children who never existed seemed like the biggest case of welfare fraud in Minnesota, but it may be just the beginning.”

“Somali autism fraud, partly linked to the ‘Feeding Our Future’ scam, may be even bigger and after the FBI raids of autism clinics last December, the scale of it is still being put together.”

“EIDBI (*) autism claims to Medicaid in Minnesota…shot up from $3 million in 2018 to $54 million in 2019, $77 million in 2020, $183 million in 2021, $279 million in 2022, $399 million in 2023, and nearing $400 million most of the way through 2024 for a total of over $1.4 billion.”

[(*) EIDBI (Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention) is a Medicaid-covered benefit (under Minnesota Health Care Programs, including Medicaid/Medical Assistance) that provides medically necessary early intensive interventions for individuals under 21 years old diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or closely related conditions.]

“The number of autism providers shot up 700% from 41 to 328 over 5 years. 1 in 16 Somali four-year-olds (6%) were supposedly suffering from autism leading to a mass demand for services…”

“Somali community groups set up their own autism treatment centers to provide diverse ‘culturally appropriate programming’ and Somali kids were seven times more likely to receive autism treatment than other children. Whistleblowers at the Minnesota Department of Human Services report that 1 in 5 autism centers in the state are now under investigation.”

“A Smart Therapy [autism center] whistleblower stated that the employees were teenage family members of the owners with no training, spent all day on their phones, that the children were not autistic, and that their parents were paid to sign them up for ‘treatment’ with envelopes full of cash.”

“Star Autism Center, also raided by the FBI, billed Medicaid for 21.5 hours of autism therapy from one therapist in one day. Another billed 23 hours of services in a single day.”

Don’t forget, I wrote about the Somali community’s ‘traditional practice’ of female genital mutilation a few weeks back.

You’d think by now the people of Minnesota would have driven Tampon Tim Walz from office and he’d be defending himself in court on multiple charges.

But I guess the Woke plague is firmly ensconced in the state.

Fake autism centers. An idea whose time has come.

What’s next?