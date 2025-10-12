DOCTOR: “You don’t have Parkinson’s, Mr. Jones. At this point, I’m not even sure I know what Parkinson’s is. But I can tell you this. You have Lead-in-Water Brain Damage Disease. You’ve been drinking water with lead in it. That’s how you caught the disease.”

Imagine that happening.

Or how about this?

DOCTOR: “Mr. Smith, you have Roundup Disease. Your nervous system has caught the disease from the pesticide.”

No. The people who come up with names of diseases—they’re in the business of covering up POISONING. That’s one of their main jobs.