Right out of the box, The New Republic goes with the headline, “RFK Jr. Just Kneecapped the CDC on His First Day.”

Referring to the ordered layoffs of employees at the Agency.

The New Republic story is bullshit. Because Trump ordered the purge. Which was a good thing. And even if Kennedy had done it, so what? The CDC and its monstrous vaccine schedule add up to one of the most corrupt agencies in the world.

Mother Jones also has weighed in: “RFK Jr. is Already Taking Aim at Antidepressants.”

I wonder how many staff over there at Mother Jones are on the drugs. If I worked in that environment, I’d be on Prozac, Zoloft, and Paxil before lunch.

After his confirmation, Kennedy issued a statement on priorities, one of which is “assess[ing] the prevalence of and threat posed by the prescription of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors [SSRIs], antipsychotics, [and] mood stabilizers.”

The Mother Jones piece happens to mention that 13% of American adults are on SSRI antidepressants.

As if that astounding fact means the drugs are necessary.

When it means all these adults are buying MAJOR chemicals to rescue their everyday-state-of-mind. And that’s not good.

And we’re not even talking about the effects of the drugs: