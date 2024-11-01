INTRODUCTION

Censors are becoming more incensed about imaginative comedy and satire. Because the algorithms they use to censor people have trouble dealing with comedy. Figuring out how to interpret it. It isn’t literal.

So these censors declare comedy is “incitement.” They unilaterally decide satire could push people into committing violence. They decide satire is a hate crime against some group.

Look at how Woke audiences are responding to satire. They’re not only failing to laugh. They’re angry. They’re de facto censors.

A real comedian has no chance on a college campus today. He’s facing humans who are very much like programmed machines.

PROGRAMMED MACHINES.

HUMANS REACTING LIKE MACHINES.

Envision all THAT ramping up to new heights. Envision THAT future.

PART ONE

ChatGPT, the Microsoft machine that acts like a human, reveals the extreme extent to which its designers have gone to make it function convincingly.

GPT is the cutting edge of a future in which humans will live and work alongside AI machines which appear to be as human as they are.

This is the insidious side of GPT. For people who can’t use it and stand outside it at the same time, GPT comes across as the smartest friend they have.

It’s selling itself as a product people really want. Without a trace of being a salesman. GPT seems just THERE, supplying a need, fulfilling a desire. That’s the con, the hustle.

It’s a definite clue to what the future holds.

Meanwhile, out in the real world, many humans want to become more like machines. Competent, patterned, repetitive.

In order to stand up against AI, you don’t become more like it.