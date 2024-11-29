Kennedy is the key.

I say that because his wrecking ball will cause more alarm and screams of protest and Big Money coming out and accusing him of every crime in the book than any Trump nominee.

And don’t forget, through advertising dollars, Pharma owns the news.

This sets up a major problem for Kennedy. His boss, Trump, has a limited attention span, tends to agree with the last person he speaks to, and will experience big shocks to his system as the real truth about the medical crime syndicate is exposed, chapter and verse.

Kennedy has to keep Trump’s head in the game. Kennedy has to keep Trump on board as the shocks pile up. He can’t let Trump back away or decide the medical scandals coming to light are too disruptive and too heavy for the new administration to handle.

So how should Kennedy proceed?

He has two choices. He can soft-pedal, limit his investigations, parse his findings—calculating how much fire Trump is willing to deal with.

Or Kennedy can go full steam ahead and blow up the whole medical/pharma crime syndicate.

The first option, the soft-pedal, seems to be the rational course, but it’s suicide—and it’ll backfire in practice.

Why? Because it won’t bring revelations to a staggering enough crisis point, where Trump and rest of his team feel they HAVE TO support Kennedy, as he mangles and mauls the medical syndicate and insists on overhauling the whole system.

If Kennedy goes lite, he’ll get lite support in return.

Kennedy has to go the full distance—just to keep Trump on his side. He has to make Trump feel he has no other choice.

It’s as if Kennedy and Trump are standing on a boat and there is a man overboard flailing in shark-infested water. Kennedy turns to Trump and says, “Give me the rope and the hook so I can throw it to Jack! Where did you put it!” And Trump will have to run and get it and give it to Kennedy.

How does this translate into what Kennedy must do now?

Well, for starters, he has to sit down with Joe Rogan, with millions of people watching, and air clips from the Children’s Health Defense VAXXED films.

The clips that show children hooked up to infernal ugly machines just to stay alive, as they sit there, not moving, next to their mothers. And Kennedy says to Rogan, THAT’S VACCINE DAMAGE.

After that moment, there’s no going back.

As I’ve told you all along: