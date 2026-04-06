See my previous post here on Iran’s money trick and their attack on the petrodollar. It’s vital.

So suppose Iran says to Trump: “As of today, guess what? The Strait of Hormuz is open for business. Any tanker can pass through, as long as the oil transaction isn’t conducted in American dollars. Nations are lining up to make deals with us. We’re happy with the Euro, the Yuan, crypto—we love crypto—anything but the dollar. Say goodbye to the petrodollar. And the American Empire based on it.”

Trump blusters: “Are you kidding? You do that and I’ll bomb you all back to the stone age.”

Iran: “Really? And make us shut down the Strait again? I don’t think so. You’ll have 50 nations hating the US, you’ll be a pariah. Plus we’ll attack every ally and friend of yours in the Middle East with no mercy.”

Suppose then Iran opens the Strait on those new terms and everybody in the world is happy, except the US and Israel: